Coronavirus: Canada’s Niagara Falls puts in place ‘safe, fun’ COVID-19 recovery plan

Niagara Falls, a city in Canada, has put in place a coronavirus recovery plan, mayor Jim Diodati told Al Arabiya.
“We put together a COVID-19 recovery plan… We've taken together all the science to make sure that we've got the best practices to be the safest place,” Diodati said.
“We've gone above and beyond to make sure that if you come to Niagara Falls, it's not only fun, it's safe,” he added.
Diodati highlighted how due to the border closures necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, especially with the United States, Canada’s economy has been affected since the US is one of its biggest trading partners.
"Twenty five percent of our tourists come from the US," Diodati said.
The mayor also stressed that Niagara Falls, a popular tourist destination, had a lot of leisure activities to offer.
“Whatever you want, you can find it here in Niagara Falls. And the people are very friendly… We love people,” Diodati said.
Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 08:30 - GMT 05:30