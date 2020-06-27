Oman records 919 new coronavirus cases, six new deaths

Oman reported 919 new coronavirus cases, and six new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total case count to 36,953, and total deaths in the Sultanate to 159, the Ministry of Health reported.
The ministry also reported 881 new recoveries, with 20,363 COVID-19 recoveries to date. Of the new cases 402 were found in non-Omanis and 517 were found in the local population.
Today’s daily case count marks a downward shift from the previous three days that have all seen daily recorded cases topping 1,000. Earlier this week, Oman reported its highest daily increase so far with 1,605 new cases.
This week, the health minister told a press conference that in case the Sultanate’s infection numbers continue to increase, field hospitals may be needed.
On Thursday, infections in the GCC surpassed 400,000, and Oman has the second fewest cases in the region behind Bahrain.
