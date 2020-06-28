Coronavirus: Active cases in Qatar rise to 15,601 after 750 new infections found

Qatar detected 750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases in the country to 15,607, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
The Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday 750 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 1,477 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease in the State of Qatar to 78,702 cases. #QNA pic.twitter.com/c5briGcLd7— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 28, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 14:41 - GMT 11:41