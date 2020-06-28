CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Active cases in Qatar rise to 15,601 after 750 new infections found

A general view shows boats moored in front of the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 28 June 2020
Text size A A A

Qatar detected 750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases in the country to 15,607, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A total of 1,477 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of recoveries in Qatar to 78,702.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Qatar is 110.

Eight people were admitted into the ICU in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of ICU patients to 201.

Read more:

Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi set to reopen gyms, sport centers on July 1

Coronavirus cases surpass 10 mln worldwide: AFP tally

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 14:41 - GMT 11:41

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top