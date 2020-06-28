Coronavirus: Dubai residents need to apply for permission before booking on Emirates

Residents of Dubai have been told they need to apply for permission from the government before booking their flight on Emirates this summer, according to new guidelines posted by the airlines.

Passengers are requested to register their intent to re-enter the country via an online form on Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) immigration service.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Residents will then receive a GDRFA Application Number code which will be necessary to book a return flight on Emirates.

“The following process applies to all Dubai residents who are either currently overseas and want to return or wish to initiate travel from Dubai and return. If you hold a Dubai residence visa and would like to return to Dubai, you must have government approval to enter,” Emirates said in a statement issued on the new guidelines.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai welcomes returning residents from June 22, tourists from July 7

Emirates adds flights from seven more cities, including Amman, Athens, Rome

Coronavirus: Emirates’ strategy going forward to lure more travelers to visit Dubai

According to the set guidelines, every passenger who is a resident flying back to Dubai needs to fill a health declaration form and a quarantine undertaking form as well to be handed over to the Dubai Health Authority staff upon their arrival.

Dubai began receiving foreign nationals with valid residency visas on June 22 and is expected to welcome back tourists via its airports from July 7, according to authorities.

Dubai has been easing coronavirus restrictions on movement in the emirate and allowed businesses to re-open starting May 27. Earlier last week, the United Arab Emirates announced the completion of its national sanitation program as part of anti-coronavirus measures starting June 24, effectively lifting an overnight curfew imposed across the country.

Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 22:15 - GMT 19:15