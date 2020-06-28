Coronavirus: Oman records 1,197 new cases, majority in Omani citizens

Oman records 1,197 new coronavirus cases, the majority of which were detected in Omani citizens, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 38,150, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
A total of 709 Omanis and 488 were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministrt said.
Four people died of the virus on Sunday, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 163.
Meanwhile, 837 people recovered from the deadly coronavirus. This raises the total number of recoveries in Oman so far to 21,200.
Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 12:13 - GMT 09:13