Coronavirus: UAE suspends all flights from Pakistan starting June 29

The United Arab Emirates announced the suspension of all arrival and transfer flights from Pakistan starting June 29 until the establishment of a special lab to conduct COVID-19 tests for all incoming passengers, according to an official statement.
“The General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the suspension of passenger reception on all flights and transit coming from Pakistan until the completion of the establishment of a special laboratory to conduct tests for the new coronavirus COVID-19 for all arrivals to the state as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all arrivals, as of Monday corresponding to June 29, 2020,” the statement released on the Emirates News Agency read.
“The General Authority of Civil Aviation called on all travelers affected by the decision to follow-up and communicate with their airlines to amend and reschedule their flights,” the statement added.
Earlier last week, Emirates suspended all of its flights from Pakistan after passengers tested positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong. The Dubai state carrier, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension for flights from Pakistan was effective as of June 24.
Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12