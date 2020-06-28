Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi set to reopen gyms, sport centers on July 1

Gyms and sport centers in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi will reopen from July 1 provided they adhere to coronavirus countermeasures, the emirate’s media office said on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The sporting activities that will be allowed to resume include: men’s fitness centers, women’s fitness centers, body building centers, billiards and snooker centers, yoga centers, bowling centers, and gymnasiums.

Infrared thermal cameras must be installed at entrances, and all equipment and devices must be sterilized every two hours, according to the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Hand sanitizers and soaps must also be provided throughout the facilities to ensure visitors and staff constantly clean their hands, the council added.

Changing rooms, showers, saunas, jacuzzies, and prayer rooms will remain closed.

Before gyms and sports facilities reopen, all organizers and technical staff must be tested, Abu Dhabi’s media office said.

Employees must wear face masks and gloves at all times, as well as maintain a two-meter distance between each other and with visitors.

Social distancing measures must be adhered to during group training sessions, and the number of participants must not exceed 40 percent of the session’s capacity, according to the sports council.

Visitors must wear a face mask and gloves and should maintain a two-meter distance between each other and staff members at all times.

Guidelines for those going to these facilities include undergoing thermal checkups before and during training sessions, wearing face masks and hand gloves at all times and changing them frequently. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 27, 2020

The ban on entering Abu Dhabi is still in place, despite the completion of the nationwide sterilization program, officials said on Thursday.

However, Abu Dhabi residents are free to move within the emirate’s borders.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi entry ban remains after UAE COVID-19 disinfection completion

Coronavirus: UAE lifts curfew, ends national COVID-19 sanitation drive

Last Update: Sunday, 28 June 2020 KSA 08:04 - GMT 05:04