Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus social distancing app ‘Tabaud’: All you need to know

Saudi Arabia had introduced its coronavirus social distancing app “Tabaud” earlier in June to help notify people if they came into contact with an individual infected with COVID-19.

It was first introduced for iOS phones on the Apple store (it can be downloaded here). Now it’s available for Android phones on the Google play store (it can be downloaded here).

Saudi Arabia says the app helped the Kingdom rank third globally in employing technology to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to state news agency SPA.

Here’s everything you need to know about the “Tabaud” app:

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SADIA) said the app “sends camouflaged identifiers data to the smart phones using the same application, which were registered during the contact with people infected with Coronavirus, accompanied by the data of the infected people devices, in accordance with the policies that the two international companies (Google and Apple) maintained, while maintaining the full privacy of users.”

The app uses Bluetooth technologies to detect other nearby devices which have the application installed on it.

It also can detect how close it is to another smart phone that has the same application installed on it.

If an app user is confirmed by the Ministry of Health to be infected with coronavirus, then users of all the phones who were close to him/her during the 14-day period prior to confirming the infection will receive a notification to take the necessary precautions.

What to do when you receive an app notification?

If “Tabaud” notifies you that you were close to a coronavirus-infected individual: You will be directed to complete the required details such as ID number, phone number, date of birth, and health questionnaire. The information will be sent to the Ministry of Health for action.

Will the app force you to share your information if you test positive for coronavirus?

No. “Tabaud” gives you the option to share the diagnosis or not.

How does the app protect my privacy?

“Tabaud” does not require your identity or the people with whom you had contact with and does not require your location.

Do I need to register to use the app?

No. “Tabaud” does not require login or user identification. It only requires completing a health questionnaire during first use.

It also does not require an “Absher” account and is available for everyone in Saudi Arabia including: children, domestic workers and other workers.

