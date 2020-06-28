UAE: Repeat violators of coronavirus precautions face doubled fines, prison

Fines for violators of coronavirus precautionary measures in the UAE will be doubled if the offence is committed a second time and if repeated for a third time the individual will be referred to prosecution, Salem al-Zaabi, Acting Director of the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution, said on Saturday.

Al-Zaabi added that since the UAE announced on Wednesday, lifting curfew and the completion of the national disinfection program, “the relevant authorities have observed a significant increase in the number violations of the preventative measures,” state news agency WAM reported.

The violations included failing to practice social distancing, not wearing masks or face coverings and organizing gatherings in public and private places.

“Such reckless behavior will work against the preventative measures, which have been so important in helping to control the spread of the virus," he added, warning that violators will be subject to legal action and will be fined as per the law.

"Gatherings in public and in private places as well as in houses, farms and estates are prohibited," he said.

He also highlighted that family visits should be limited to first degree relatives and social distancing should be maintained at all times, especially when around elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases.

As for the fines, al-Zaabi said: “As per the Attorney General’s decision, the fine will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Third time offenders will be subject to legal action and could face imprisonment for a period of up to six months and an increased fine of 100,000 dirhams ($27,224).”

The UAE’s tally now stands at 47,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 35,834 recovered patients and the death toll stands at 311 fatalities.

