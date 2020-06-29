Coronavirus: 100 pct of UAE government employees to return to work on July 5

Public sector employees in the UAE will be returning to their offices at 100 percent capacity starting from July 5 as part of the country’s efforts to return to normal following the coronavirus pandemic, the government announced on Monday.
Only individuals with chronic illnesses will be exempt from the latest announcement given they provide a medical report approved by the competent authorities, the government said.
Employees must adhere to all preventative measures at all ties, including maintain social distancing and wearing a mask, the government added.
The UAE last week announced the completion of the nationwide sterilization program and the lifting of the nightime curfew.
However, the ban on entering the capital Abu Dhabi is still in place, but residents in the city can move within the emirate’s borders.
