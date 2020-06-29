Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths pass half a million, AFP tally shows

More than half a million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus, nearly two thirds of them in the United States and Europe, according to an AFP tally at 2200 GMT Sunday based on official sources.
The official death toll for the disease now stands at 500,390 deaths from 10,099,576 cases recorded worldwide. The United States has suffered the highest death toll (125,747), followed by Brazil (57,622) and the United Kingdom (43,550).
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.
Meanwhile, the United States added 288 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed Sunday, with the infection rate remaining high as the country struggles to control a new surge of the disease.
The world’s largest economy is the hardest-hit country by the pandemic, with 125,768 dead out of more than 2.5 million cases, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Monday).
Bars in Los Angeles and six other Californian counties were ordered to close again on Sunday as parts of the country reimpose shutdown measures to try to quell a recent sharp jump in coronavirus cases.
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 05:06 - GMT 02:06