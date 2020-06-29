Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates adds flights to Cairo, Tunis, Glasgow, Malé

Dubai’s Emirates airlines announced Monday that it would be adding flights to Cairo (from July 1), Tunis (from July 1), Glasgow (from July 15) and Malé (from July 16).

The announcement brings the airline’s total network to 52 destinations in July, as Emirates slowly builds up destinations following a period of closure due to the coronavirus.

In a statement, the airline said that flights could be booked online, but warned that from the UAE, only Tunisians nationals and permanent residents of Tunisia would be able to travel to Tunis. Travelers originating from other countries would be able to transit via Dubai to and from the country, however.

The announcement followed news Friday that the airline would begin operating flights to an additional seven other cities in July, including Amman, Athens, and Rome.

Starting July 7, travelers will be able to visit Dubai for business or leisure following an announcement made last week as authorities continue easing coronavirus restrictions.

Travelers must comply with preventative measures. Individuals visiting Dubai are required to present an international health insurance policy that covers coronavirus illness, their recent COVID-19 test results and a completed health declaration form.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 in effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 09:35 - GMT 06:35