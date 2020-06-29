Coronavirus: Kuwait to resume commercial flights starting from August 1

Kuwait will resume commercial flights to its international airport starting from August 1 after they were halted as a coronavirus countermeasures, the country's Center for Government Communication announced on Monday.
Flights will resume in three stages, with only a 30 percent capacity of flights being allowed to operate for the first stage, the center said.
Kuwait halted all international flights on March 13 in an effort to combat the coronavirus.
The country has so far reported 45,524 confirmed coronavirus cases and 350 COVID-19 deaths.
Kuwait began reducing its nationwide curfew hours on June 21 and reduced the lockdown hours which will no begin from 7 p.m. local time and last until 5 a.m. each day.
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08