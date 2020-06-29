CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Nearly 600 new cases in Kuwait, two new deaths

Kuwaiti boys wearing protective face masks and quarantine tracking bracelets, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), pose for the camera as they hold up their passports upon arrival from Amman, to Kuwait Airport in Kuwait. (File photo: Reuters)
Lauren Holtmeier, Al Arabiya English Monday 29 June 2020
Text size A A A

Kuwait reported on Monday 582 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths, raising the total confirmed case count to 45,524 and the total number of virus-related deaths to 350, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the new cases 319 were detected in Kuwaitis, and 263 cases were found in non-Kuwaitis. There are 8,862 active cases in the country.

Kuwait began reducing its nationwide curfew hours, and the lockdown will now be in place from 7 p.m. local time and last until 5 a.m. each day.

Read more:

Coronavirus: World still doesn’t understand, Sweden’s COVID-19 expert says

Coronavirus: 100 pct of UAE government employees to return to work on July 5

US ‘unlikely’ to reach coronavirus herd immunity if too many refuse vaccine: Fauci

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top