Coronavirus: Nearly 600 new cases in Kuwait, two new deaths

Kuwait reported on Monday 582 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths, raising the total confirmed case count to 45,524 and the total number of virus-related deaths to 350, the Ministry of Health said.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 582 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 819 حالة شفاء، و 2 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 45,524 حالة pic.twitter.com/2OX31kdzEs— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 29, 2020
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32