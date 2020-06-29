Coronavirus: Oman records 910 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths in 24 hours

Oman recorded 910 new coronavirus cases and six COVID-19 deaths, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 39,060 and the virus-related death toll to 169, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
Out of the newly reported infections, 535 were reported in Omani citizens and 375 were reported in non-Omani expatriates.
Meanwhile, 1,222 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of recoveries in Oman to 22,422.
Currently, 155 people have been admitted to the ICU and are receiving treatment.
Read more:
‘Very real’ fear that people may never fully recover from coronavirus, scientists say
Coronavirus: New COVID-19 drug developed by Saudi Arabian company, US partners
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 12:09 - GMT 09:09