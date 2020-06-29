Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,943 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 3,943 new coronavirus cases and 48 COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 186,436 and the virus-related death toll to 1,599, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Hufof reported 433 new infections, while Riyadh reported 363 and Dammam reported 357.

The other cases were detected in cities and provinces across the country.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3943) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (48) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2363) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (127,118) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/IN5sseiX5D — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, 2,363 people recovered from the coronavirus. This raises the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 127,118.

“We can notice that when it comes to critical cases, we are recording numbers between 2,000 and 2,500, which are high numbers but they seem to stabilizing now,” health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Sunday.

“We can notice in June, and specifically from mid-June, we have been recording a rate of infection between 1 and approximately 1.5. This rate coincides with our adherence to precautionary measures or lack of adherence. We remind you that experts advise country’s to keep the 1 so that infections are lower and spread slower. Currently, we notice in the last few days a slight increase, which requires us to be careful,” he added.

Al-Abd al-Ali urged the public to follow preventative measures, such as social distancing and wearing a mask at all times, to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Most of the cases in Saudi Arabia are caused by people who failed to follow precautionary measures and spread the infection to others, he added.

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 16:02 - GMT 13:02