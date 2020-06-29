Coronavirus: UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, places of worship July 1

The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to gradually reopen mosques and places of worship starting from July 1 with a maximum of 30 percent capacity, according to an official statement.
Friday prayers in mosques remain suspended until further notice.
“People must adhere to social distancing measures between worshipers by leaving a safe distance of three meters between each other and not to gather and shake hands in any form,” said Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).
“Each worshipper must bring his own prayer rug and it will not be allowed to leave it in the mosque after the end of the prayer. Ablution must be performed in the homes in addition to sanitizing the hands continuously before coming to the mosque. A facemask will be mandatory when attending each prayer,” al-Dhaheri added.
The UAE suspended prayer in all houses of worship including mosques across the country on March 16 as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Initially, the suspension was meant to last four weeks but has been extended ever since.
