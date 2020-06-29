Coronavirus: UAE detects 449 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The UAE detected 449 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19 death, raising the total number of confirmed cases of infections in the country to 48,246 and the death toll to 314, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.
The new cases were confirmed after health officials conducted over 43,551 COVID-19 tests across the country.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE rose to 37,076 after 665 people recovered from the virus.
In another development, the UAE has announced plans to gradually reopen mosques and places of worship starting from July 1 with a maximum of 30 percent capacity, according to an official statement. Friday prayers in mosques remain suspended until further notice.
