Coronavirus: UAE provides aid to more than 1 million medical workers worldwide

The UAE announced Monday that it had provided aid to more than one million medical workers worldwide through the supply of over 1,000 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical and food aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has been providing humanitarian aid across the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with assistance given to 70 countries including China, Italy, the UK, and Pakistan, according to a statement.

“Since its very founding, the UAE has pursued bonds of friendly cooperation and solidarity with other countries, believing that nations must set aside their differences in favor of unity and the greater good of humankind,” Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation said.

“Today’s milestone of assisting 1 million healthcare workers affirms the UAE’s commitment to extending a hand of cooperation to the world, regardless of the religion, race, or ideology of recipients,” Al Hashimy explained.

UAE coronavirus aid. (Supplied)

In early May, the UAE, in partnership with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), launched an international air bridge to provide health and humanitarian supplies to nations around the world grabbling with the coronavirus pandemic.

On the day of the announcement, the UAE took part in a global pledging conference hosted by European leaders to raise 7.5 billion euros ($8.3 billion) to help facilitate the creation of a coronavirus vaccine, identified as critical to ending the pandemic.

“The world’s largest humanitarian hub at Dubai’s International Humanitarian City is driving the COVID-19 response, with around 80 percent of World Health Organization-procured supplies transiting through the area. Capitalizing on the UAE’s geographic positioning and excellent logistics infrastructure, DIHC has served as a critical platform of assistance,” the statement read.

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 16:42 - GMT 13:42