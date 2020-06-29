CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE residents may enter Abu Dhabi after receiving negative COVID-19 test

Emirati security forces man a checkpoint at the entrance of Abu Dhabi, on the highway linking Dubai to the capital. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Monday 29 June 2020
UAE residents may enter Abu Dhabi as long as they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours, the emirate’s media office announced on Monday.

The results must be shown via the Alhosn app or a text message from any hospital or screening center in the country, Abu Dhabi media office said.

However, non-Abu Dhabi based workers are still prohibited from entering the city.

Exemptions on the required testing will be made for mail and all types of goods, the media office added.

Entry into the capital city had been prohibited, but residents were allowed to move within the emirate’s borders.

The UAE last week announced the completion of the nationwide sterilization program and the lifting of the nightime curfew.

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52

