Coronavirus: UAE residents may enter Abu Dhabi after receiving negative COVID-19 test

UAE residents may enter Abu Dhabi as long as they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours, the emirate’s media office announced on Monday.
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52