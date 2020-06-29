CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Iran reports 162 coronavirus single-day death toll

Iranians, some wearing face masks, walk along a street in the capital Tehran on June 3, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (File photo: AFP)
Al Arabiya English Monday 29 June 2020
Iran reported 162 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

The country's previous single-day record high was 158 deaths recorded in April. The country has been particularly hard-hit by the virus and quickly emerged as the epicenter for the virus in the Middle East.

“This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at a news conference.

-With AFP

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 15:03 - GMT 12:03

