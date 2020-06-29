Iran reports 162 coronavirus single-day death toll

Iran reported 162 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
The country's previous single-day record high was 158 deaths recorded in April. The country has been particularly hard-hit by the virus and quickly emerged as the epicenter for the virus in the Middle East.
“This increase in numbers is in fact a reflection of our overall performance, both in terms of reopening and in compliance with health protocols,” health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said at a news conference.
