UAE sets coronavirus guidelines for all returning residents as of July 1

The United Arab Emirates has announced a set of guidelines for all residents with valid visas wishing to return to comply with before they are granted entry into the country starting from July 1, including a necessary COVID-19 pre-examination, according to health officials.

The new guidelines issued on Sunday list the necessity for returning residents to complete a COVID-19 pre-examination at an accredited laboratory which must be presented at arrival in the UAE. The test must be taken 72 hours before takeoff.

The new guidelines come as the UAE announced the suspension of all arrival and transfer flights from Pakistan starting June 29 until the country establishes a special lab to conduct COVID-19 tests for all incoming passengers.

Below are the new guidelines as they are issued by the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identify and citizenship:

- All returning residents must complete a COVID-19 pre-examination at an accredited laboratory.

- As part of the first phase, accredited laboratories are currently found in 106 cities across 17 countries worldwide. iterations are ongoing for additional countries and cities to be added to the next few days and will be announced as for the second and third phases.

- More information about this effect can be found on” smartservices.ica.gov.ae

- Without a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of takeoff, individuals will not be permitted to board the aircraft.

- Accredited laboratories aware of the time constraints and will deliver results digitally.

- For residents returning from countries which do not have accredited laboratories, COVID-19 tests will be conducted upon arrival back into the UAE and residents will be directed to complete quarantine guidelines for a period of 14 days (either at home or at an institution if their homes are not adequate.)

- All costs for quarantining and medical assistance, whether at home or in another designated facility will be at the cost of the individual primarily.

- In certain circumstances, the companies at which these returning individuals are employed shall need to bear all costs related to the medical examination and quarantine.

- All returning residents will also be required to download a certified app which will allow the residents to be monitored whilst in quarantine and to monitor their health status for the safety of society.

- The UAE will continue to combat COVID-19, both in the country and abroad, in order to serve the citizens and residents of the nation.

