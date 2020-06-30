Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates resumes business lounge, chauffeur services

Dubai’s Emirates airlines announced Tuesday that it would resume its chauffeur service and airport lounge for its premium customers at Dubai International Airport following a period of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said it would begin services from July 1 following a full health and safety review and sanitation of services.

The lounge will continue to be sanitized and fumigated at the end of each day, the statement read, while chauffeur cars in Dubai will be cleaned and disinfected after each shift, with “high touch” points, such as door handles, sanitized after each trip.

Drivers will wear mask and gloves with checks in place to ensure health and safety standards.

On Sunday, the airline brought its total network up to 52 destinations for July, as it slowly builds up destinations following coronavirus lockdown.

Starting July 7, travelers will be able to visit Dubai for business or leisure following an announcement made last week as authorities continue easing coronavirus restrictions.

Travelers must comply with preventative measures. Individuals visiting Dubai are required to present an international health insurance policy that covers coronavirus illness, their recent COVID-19 test results and a completed health declaration form.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 in effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

