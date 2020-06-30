Coronavirus: Kuwait records 671 new cases, four COVID-19 deaths

Kuwait reported on Tuesday 671 new coronavirus cases and four COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total confirmed case count to 46,195 and the total number of virus-related deaths to 354, the Ministry of Health said.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 671 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 717 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 46,195 حالة pic.twitter.com/8oTrEsniT7— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) June 30, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19