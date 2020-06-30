CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait records 671 new cases, four COVID-19 deaths

A Kuwaiti health ministry worker conducts a random test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kuwait City on June 27, 2020. (AFP)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 30 June 2020
Kuwait reported on Tuesday 671 new coronavirus cases and four COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total confirmed case count to 46,195 and the total number of virus-related deaths to 354, the Ministry of Health said.

Of the new cases 435 were Kuwaiti nationals and 236 expatriates, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad in a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The statement said the ministry recorded 717 new recoveries, bringing the total to 37,030.

On Monday, Kuwait announced that it will resume commercial flights to its international airport starting from August 1 after they were halted as a coronavirus countermeasures, the country’s Center for Government Communication announced on Monday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19

