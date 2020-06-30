Coronavirus: Oman total cases exceed 40,000 with 1,010 new infections

Oman has confirmed 1,010 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 40,070 on Tuesday, the health ministry announced.
Of the newly detected cases 776 are Omani nationals while 234 are foreign nationals.
The health ministry also announced seven fatalities, raising the death toll to 176.
Meanwhile, 1,003 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered. Oman’s total number of recoveries has reached 23,425 as of June 30.
There are currently 437 individuals receiving medical care in hospitals with 117 in the intensive care unit, according to the health ministry.
