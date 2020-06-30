Coronavirus: Qatar reports 982 new COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

Qatar recorded 982 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf country to 14,411 as the infection rate in the last 24 hours has risen, the health ministry said.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday 982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 1,394 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered from the disease in the State of Qatar to 81,564 cases. #QNA pic.twitter.com/mltjVFuT5f— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 30, 2020
Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 22:19 - GMT 19:19