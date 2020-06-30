CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 982 new COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

People wearing masks for protection walk in Qatar's capital Doha. (File photo: AFP)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Tuesday 30 June 2020
Qatar recorded 982 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf country to 14,411 as the infection rate in the last 24 hours has risen, the health ministry said.

The ministry added it conducted 356,832 COVID-19 tests, according to a statement carried by the state news agency (QNA) on Twitter.

It said 1,394 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 81,564 cases.

Qatar is set to reopen restaurants and museums in tourist areas from Wednesday, July 1.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 22:19 - GMT 19:19

