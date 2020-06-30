Coronavirus: Qatar to reopen restaurants in tourist areas under COVID-19 measures

Qatar is set to reopen restaurants and museums in tourist areas from Wednesday, July 1, according to the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Twitter.

"Restaurants will be allowed to resume operations starting tomorrow in following tourist areas: Souq Waqif, Al-Wakra Old Souq, the Pearl, Katara Cultural Village,restaurants and kiosks in sports clubs and tourist area, Qatar museums, Al-Hazim and Msheireb Downtown Doha.#QNA," tweeted QNA on Tuesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The news comes the day after the number of infections in the country topped 90,000.

MOCI: Restaurants will be allowed to resume operations starting tomorrow in following tourist areas: Souq Waqif, Al-Wakra Old Souq, the Pearl, Katara Cultural Village,restaurants and kiosks in sports clubs and tourist area, Qatar museums, Al-Hazim and Msheireb Downtown Doha.#QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 30, 2020

COVID-19 rules for Qatar restaurants

Facilities will be required to follow COVID-19 health rules, said the QNA.

The rules limit restaurant capacity to 50 percent, with parking spaces also reduced to 50 percent.

Social distancing of two meters is also required for all guests.

Dining at a restaurant requires pre-booking, and guests must have their Ehteraz app checked before entry.

Only guests with a green health rating on Ehteraz will be allowed in, reported QNA.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Smoking banned outside Qatar malls

The guidelines include barring smoking at mall entrances and removing all containers designated for cigarette waste, and preventing the gathering of visitors and limousine or taxi drivers at the entrance to malls, said QNA.

MOCI: The measures also included barring smoking at mall entrances and removing all containers designated for cigarette waste, and preventing the gathering of visitors and limousine or taxi drivers at the entrance to malls. #QNA — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) June 30, 2020

Qatar has reported 95,106 cases of coronavirus following 693 new cases on Monday.

The death from the virus toll is 113 so far.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE suspends flights from Pakistan, special COVID-19 test lab planned

Coronavirus: Gradual opening at UAE mosques, places of worship as COVID-19 rules ease

New pig ‘flu’ virus, G4 strain of H1N1, has human pandemic risk: Chinese research

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 June 2020 KSA 13:02 - GMT 10:02