Abu Dhabi allows entry with new rules amid coronavirus: All you need to know

Abu Dhabi updated on Tuesday its procedures for entry and said its latest decision to allow entry in and out of the emirate given that individuals show a negative coronavirus test result was based on a drop in COVID-19 cases in hospitals and new cases found during screening, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“Abu Dhabi has achieved a low number of patients requiring hospital treatment, with many hospitals across the emirate now free of COVID-19 cases, and a significant decrease in the percentage of cases found during testing,” according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The emirate announced on Monday that it will start allowing UAE residents to enter the emirate without the need for a permit, given that they are coronavirus-free based on the result of a test that should be taken within 48 hours prior to entry.

Abu Dhabi first tightened coronavirus lockdown and banned entry to and exit from the emirate on June 2, and despite the UAE lifting curfew on June 24 and announcing the completion of the national disinfection campaign, Abu Dhabi authorities kept the movement ban in place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the updated procedures, according to the Abu Dhabi government:

Who can enter Abu Dhabi?

UAE citizens and residents are allowed to enter within 48 hours of receiving a negative COVID-19 test result.

Who cannot enter Abu Dhabi?

Blue-collar workers who are not based in Abu Dhabi are still banned from entering the emirate.

What about domestic workers?

Domestic workers for families in Abu Dhabi can enter with a negative coronavirus test result.

Are there any exceptions?

The following groups are exempt:

People who have medical appointments for cancer or kidney related treatment.

Children under the age of 12.

Officials representing ministries, local departments, diplomatic entities, companies, bureaus, offices of the royal families in the UAE, and those on “special missions” may apply for a one-day “Mission

Permit” for a maximum of 14 hours between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

If the aforementioned officials plan on entering Abu Dhabi outside the designated 14-hour permit time period, then they must present a negative coronavirus test result that was taken 48 hours prior to entering. Those officials “must be tested every 14 days.”

How long will these entry procedures last?

Until further notice.

What about people who commute daily to Abu Dhabi for work?

The rule of having a negative coronavirus test result taken 48 hours prior to entry applies to them as well.

“People that ordinarily commute daily to Abu Dhabi are advised to reduce or limit their movement during this time, in order to protect themselves and their families from the risk of infection,” the AD media office said.

How can you book a test when free tests are only valid every four months?

“This option is available to individuals who are eligible for a free test. If you are an individual who has previously benefited from a free examination, you may choose to make an appointment for a test and pay for it in the period in between reaching the next four months’ free test date,” the media office said.

How will people manage the cost of the test, which is 370 dirhams ($101) per person, if they need to be tested every 48 hours?

“This decision is not designed to increase costs for the public, but rather to ensure health and safety is protected and, therefore, that people consider whether movement is necessary,” the AD media office said.

The ADMO highlighted that coronavirus tests are free for the following groups: UAE nationals and domestic staff in their household, pregnant women, people with disabilities, people over the age of 50, and people suffering from symptoms associated with COVID-19 or came into contact with a person who is infected with coronavirus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE stem-cell treatment helps 1,200 patients ‘fully recover’ from coronavirus effects

Coronavirus: UAE repeat violators of COVID-19 precautions face double fines, prison

Coronavirus: Etihad operates flights from Abu Dhabi to 29 destinations from July 1

Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 02:30 - GMT 23:30