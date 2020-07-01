Coronavirus: Brazil restricts entry to foreigners due to COVID-19 outbreak

Brazil’s government will restrict the entrance of foreigners to the country for 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said in a decree late on Tuesday in its official gazette.



Foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil or working authorization will be exempted from the decree, along with foreigners with Brazilian spouses or children. Passengers in transit to other countries are also exempted, as long as they do not leave the airports.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

#Brazil’s health minister Nelson Teich, who took office less than a month ago, resigns in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation’s battle with the #coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/kvifiTPGpA pic.twitter.com/LXnpwpa3lh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 16, 2020





The decree also exempts Venezuelan citizens arriving at the land border and allows foreigners involved in cargo transport.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Brazil has the second-highest number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, second only to the United States. According to the Health Ministry, Brazil has 1.4 million cases and 59,594 people have died.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Brazil reports 259,105 new COVID-19 cases in seven days, record high

Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths pass half a million, US, Brazil and UK suffer most

US sees biggest one-day COVID-19 spike, could reach 100,000 cases daily, says Fauci

Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 14:31 - GMT 11:31