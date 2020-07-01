Coronavirus: Brazil restricts entry to foreigners due to COVID-19 outbreak

Brazil’s government will restrict the entrance of foreigners to the country for 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said in a decree late on Tuesday in its official gazette.
Foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil or working authorization will be exempted from the decree, along with foreigners with Brazilian spouses or children. Passengers in transit to other countries are also exempted, as long as they do not leave the airports.
#Brazil’s health minister Nelson Teich, who took office less than a month ago, resigns in a sign of continuing upheaval in the nation’s battle with the #coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/kvifiTPGpA pic.twitter.com/LXnpwpa3lh— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 16, 2020
The decree also exempts Venezuelan citizens arriving at the land border and allows foreigners involved in cargo transport.