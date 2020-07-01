Coronavirus: Kuwait records 745 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Kuwait recorded 745 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with four new deaths from the virus bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 358, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.

The country carried out 4,150 tests over 24 hours, said the ministry.

With the 745 new cases, the total number of cases is now 46,940, of which 37,715 have recovered.

The ministry said that 139 of the 8,867 currently active cases are "serious."

The announcement comes as shoppers flocked to malls following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

#Kuwait shoppers wearing face masks line up outside of luxury retail stores — including Rolex and Cartier — following four months of lockdowns as #coronavirus restrictions are eased.https://t.co/xl51lQTNQQ pic.twitter.com/YloczE2aHI — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2020

Al Farwaniya records most cases, majority Kuwaiti

The largest number of cases were recorded in the area of Al Farwaniya, a densely populated urban area south of the capital.

The town of Al Jahra, to the west of Kuwait City, reported the second-highest number of cases, with 182.

In terms of nationality, 434 of the cases were Kuwaiti - over half.

The remaining 311 people were non-Kuwaitis.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 745 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 685 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 46,940 حالة pic.twitter.com/diILgPt3bo — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 1, 2020

Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 14:06 - GMT 11:06