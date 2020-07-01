Coronavirus: Kuwait records 745 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Kuwait recorded 745 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with four new deaths from the virus bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 358, according to the Ministry of Health on Twitter.
#Kuwait shoppers wearing face masks line up outside of luxury retail stores — including Rolex and Cartier — following four months of lockdowns as #coronavirus restrictions are eased.https://t.co/xl51lQTNQQ pic.twitter.com/YloczE2aHI— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2020
Al Farwaniya records most cases, majority Kuwaiti
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 745 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 685 حالة شفاء، و 4 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 46,940 حالة pic.twitter.com/diILgPt3bo— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 1, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 14:06 - GMT 11:06