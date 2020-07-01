Coronavirus: Kuwait shoppers flood to malls as COVID-19 lockdowns lifted

Kuwaitis wearing face masks flooded shopping centers and malls on Tuesday following four months of lockdowns as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.



Commercial entities were allowed to reopen as part of the governments second phase of lifting measures that were implemented to slow the spread of the deadly virus.



Videos and photos shared on social media showed shoppers lining up outside of luxury retail stores – including Rolex and Cartier – waiting their turn to get their hands on some new items.



Strict measures such as limiting crowds inside shops and maintaining social distancing are enforced to ensure the safety of residents and nationals.



Kuwaitis wearing face masks walk inside the re-opened Avenues Mall, the country's largest shopping centre, on June 30, 2020 in Kuwait City. (AFP)



Employees in both the private and public sectors have also been allowed to return to work but with a 30 percent capacity limit for offices.

On Monday, Kuwait announced that it will resume commercial flights to its international airport starting from August 1 after they were halted as a coronavirus countermeasures, the country’s Center for Government Communication announced on Monday.



Kuwait has so far recorded 46,195 coronavirus cases as the death toll reached 354 as of June 30. However, more than 37,000 people have recovered so far.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.





Read more:

Infections in GCC surpass 400,000 COVID-19 cases, Reuters tally shows

Kuwait records 671 new cases, four COVID-19 deaths

Kuwait reduces coronavirus curfew hours starting June 21, lifts lockdown on districts

Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 10:54 - GMT 07:54