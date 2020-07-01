Coronavirus: Oman records 1,124 new COVID-29 cases as total reaches 41,194

Oman has recorded 1,124 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 41,194, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Of the newly detected cases, 852 are Omani nationals while 262 are non-Omanis.
The death toll increased to 185 after nine people who had previously tested positive for the virus passed away due to complications, according to the health ministry.
The Sultanate’s total number of recoveries has reached 24,162 after 737 additional people recovered.
Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 12:31 - GMT 09:31