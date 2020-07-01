CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 915 new COVID-19 cases, two virus-related deaths

Men in traditional costume ride on horses at souq Waqif, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar March 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 01 July 2020
Text size A A A

Qatar recorded 915 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf country to 12,923 as the death toll rose to 115 with two virus-related deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The ministry added it conducted 3,670 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 360,502, according to a statement carried by the state news agency (QNA) on Twitter.

It said 2,401 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 83,965 cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry stressed that the Coronavirus pandemic still a threat to the health and safety of society.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 22:51 - GMT 19:51

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top