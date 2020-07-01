Coronavirus: Qatar reports 915 new COVID-19 cases, two virus-related deaths

Qatar recorded 915 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the Gulf country to 12,923 as the death toll rose to 115 with two virus-related deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.
The Ministry of Public Health reported 915 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), and 2,401 have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered to 83,965 cases. The Ministry also recorded two new deaths due to the virus.#QNA pic.twitter.com/namoowH5ZS— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 1, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 01 July 2020 KSA 22:51 - GMT 19:51