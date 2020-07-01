Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 3,402 new cases, COVID-19 total reaches 194,225

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 3,4022 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 194,225, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
The city of Riyadh had the highest number of infections over the past 24 hours with 401 new cases detected. Dammam had the second highest with 283.
The health ministry also announced 49 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 132,760.
Despite an increase in cases, 1,994 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 132,760 as of July 1.
There are currently 59,767 active cases in the Kingdom with 2,272 individuals in critical conditions.
On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia saw its highest daily increase after recording 4,387 new cases within 24 hours.
