Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 675 recoveries

Kuwait reported 919 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which raises the total number of active cases in the country to 9,110, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Out of the newly reported cases, 549 were detected in Kuwaiti citizens, while 370 were detected in non-Kuwaiti expatriates.

One person died of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Kuwait to 359, according to the ministry.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 919 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 675 حالة شفاء، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 47,859 حالة pic.twitter.com/gOnXEJiori — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 2, 2020

The number of recoveries in the country rose to 38,390 after 675 people recovered from the virus.

Kuwait on Tuesday allowed malls to reopen as the country begins to slowly ease its restrictions. Dozens of individuals flocked to the malls and shopping centers.

#Kuwait shoppers wearing face masks line up outside of luxury retail stores — including Rolex and Cartier — following four months of lockdowns as #coronavirus restrictions are eased.https://t.co/xl51lQTNQQ pic.twitter.com/YloczE2aHI — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2020

Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 16:21 - GMT 13:21