Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 675 recoveries

Kuwait reported 919 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which raises the total number of active cases in the country to 9,110, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 919 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 675 حالة شفاء، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 47,859 حالة pic.twitter.com/gOnXEJiori— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 2, 2020
#Kuwait shoppers wearing face masks line up outside of luxury retail stores — including Rolex and Cartier — following four months of lockdowns as #coronavirus restrictions are eased.https://t.co/xl51lQTNQQ pic.twitter.com/YloczE2aHI— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 16:21 - GMT 13:21