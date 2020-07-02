CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 919 new COVID-19 cases, 675 recoveries

A Kuwaiti health ministry worker conducts a random test for the coronavirus in Kuwait City. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 02 July 2020
Kuwait reported 919 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which raises the total number of active cases in the country to 9,110, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Out of the newly reported cases, 549 were detected in Kuwaiti citizens, while 370 were detected in non-Kuwaiti expatriates.

One person died of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths in Kuwait to 359, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries in the country rose to 38,390 after 675 people recovered from the virus.

Kuwait on Tuesday allowed malls to reopen as the country begins to slowly ease its restrictions. Dozens of individuals flocked to the malls and shopping centers.

Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 16:21 - GMT 13:21

