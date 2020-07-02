Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 3,383 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

Saudi Arabia detected 3,383 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 197,608, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursdsday.

Out of the newly reported cases, 397 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 277 were detected in al-Hufof, and 271 were detected in Mecca. The other cases were found in cities and provinces across the country.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose to 1,752 after 54 people died of the virus.

Meanwhile, 4,909 people recovered from the coronavirus on Thursday. This raises the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia to 137,669.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3383) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (54) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4909) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (137,669) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/buD3T6x6x2 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 2, 2020

The health ministry spokesman urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

If individuals must hold a gathering, whether it is for business purposes (conferences) or personal reasons (social gatherings, weddings, funerals), then all individuals must follow preventative measures at all times, Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend one gathering, he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01