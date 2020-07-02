Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman extends measures to aid private sector

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the extension of a number of government initiatives to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on economic activities and the private sector, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The decision is aimed at supporting Saudi Arabian citizens, private sector businesses and investors, enhance private sector employees’ role in developing the Kingdom’s economy, lessening the financial and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the public.
The extended initiatives include:
-Provide support for Saudi Arabian citizens working in a private sector business that has been affected by the coronavirus.
-Allowing private sector businesses to resume their economic activities.
-Prohibiting the suspension of wages.
-Postpone custom fees on imports for 30 days, provided a bank guarantee is given.
-Hire qualified Saudi Arabian citizens for available positions.
-Ensure services are available to customers for 24/7
Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 13:17 - GMT 10:17