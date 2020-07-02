Kuwait Airways to restart commerical flights from August 1

Kuwait Airways will restart commercial flights from August 1, the airlines announced Thursday.
In a tweet, the state-owned airlines said that it will begin commercial flights to its destinations next month.
The airline decided to halt flights as early as February, suspending all flights to Iran after the coronavirus outbreak.
Commercial entities were allowed to reopen as part of the governments second phase of lifting measures that were implemented to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
On Monday, Kuwait announced that it will resume commercial flights to its international airport starting from August 1 after they were halted as a coronavirus countermeasures, the country’s Center for Government Communication announced on Monday.
