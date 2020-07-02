Travel for leisure, tourism not allowed: UAE updates coronavirus travel protocols

Travel for leisure or tourism from the UAE will not be allowed currently, said National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Spokesman Saif al-Dhaheri on Wednesday.

“All countries around the world are still evaluating health conditions and we in the UAE are still closely monitoring the situation and continuously assessing procedures in cooperation with national carriers to determine the destinations we can allow travel to, as most of them still have their airspace closed,” al-Dhaheri said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The UAE had announced in June that it will allow residents and citizens to travel to “low risk” countries with regards to the coronavirus situation in them from June 23.

However, since the announcement, there hasn’t been an official list of countries designated as “low risk” available through official sources or state media outlets.

Read:

Categories, restrictions: All the facts about UAE allowing travel amid coronavirus

Coronavirus: Dubai welcomes returning residents from June 22, tourists from July 7

Dubai open for tourists on July 7: All you need to know about coronavirus air travel protocols

As for people who wish to travel out of the UAE, al-Dhaheri said the following:

“Every citizen and national who intends on traveling, prior to departure, should submit a request through the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (http://smartservices.ica.gov.ae).”

“Travel for leisure or tourism will not be permitted in the current period. [Travel] will be limited for specific reasons and categories that have been identified and based on the level of risk and the health situation in other countries.”

“The categories and cases permitted to travel are for studying, receiving medical treatment, a diplomatic mission, and official mission for public and private sector employees.”

“Among the categories permitted for travel are businessmen in commercial and economic sectors, including citizens and residents.”

People residing in the UAE “who wish to travel to their countries and return home” are allowed to travel.

As for coronavirus-related travel precautions, al-Dhaheri said:

“We advise people suffering from chronic diseases not to travel, and people above the age of 70 are prohibited from travelling except in cases of individuals seeking medical treatment abroad.”

“In case, the test result of a citizen was positive for coronavirus while outside the country, he or she must inform the UAE embassy directly.”

“Upon return from travel, a PCR examination is required at the airport, and a 14-day quarantine at home is required, meanwhile, for those returning from ‘low risk’ countries only a period of 7-day home isolation is required.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE reports 402 new cases, 1 death, country conducts over 3.5 mln tests

Coronavirus: UAE repeat violators of COVID-19 precautions face double fines, prison

UAE stem-cell treatment helps 1,200 patients ‘fully recover’ from coronavirus effects

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Thursday, 02 July 2020 KSA 23:06 - GMT 20:06