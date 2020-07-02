Travel for leisure, tourism not allowed: UAE updates coronavirus travel protocols

Travel for leisure or tourism from the UAE will not be allowed currently, said National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Spokesman Saif al-Dhaheri on Wednesday.
“All countries around the world are still evaluating health conditions and we in the UAE are still closely monitoring the situation and continuously assessing procedures in cooperation with national carriers to determine the destinations we can allow travel to, as most of them still have their airspace closed,” al-Dhaheri said.
As for people who wish to travel out of the UAE, al-Dhaheri said the following:
“Every citizen and national who intends on traveling, prior to departure, should submit a request through the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (http://smartservices.ica.gov.ae).”
“Travel for leisure or tourism will not be permitted in the current period. [Travel] will be limited for specific reasons and categories that have been identified and based on the level of risk and the health situation in other countries.”
“The categories and cases permitted to travel are for studying, receiving medical treatment, a diplomatic mission, and official mission for public and private sector employees.”
“Among the categories permitted for travel are businessmen in commercial and economic sectors, including citizens and residents.”
People residing in the UAE “who wish to travel to their countries and return home” are allowed to travel.
As for coronavirus-related travel precautions, al-Dhaheri said:
“We advise people suffering from chronic diseases not to travel, and people above the age of 70 are prohibited from travelling except in cases of individuals seeking medical treatment abroad.”
“In case, the test result of a citizen was positive for coronavirus while outside the country, he or she must inform the UAE embassy directly.”
“Upon return from travel, a PCR examination is required at the airport, and a 14-day quarantine at home is required, meanwhile, for those returning from ‘low risk’ countries only a period of 7-day home isolation is required.”