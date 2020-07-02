UAE travel protocols amid coronavirus: Top questions answered

The UAE announced on Wednesday new additions to its travel protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country had announced in June that it will allow residents and citizens to travel to “low risk” countries with regards to the coronavirus situation in them from June 23.

However, since the announcement, there hasn’t been an official list of countries designated as “low risk” available through official sources or state media outlets.

Here are answers to questions regarding travel from the UAE, based on the government’s announcements so far:

Can I travel for leisure or tourism?

No. The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) Spokesman Saif al-Dhaheri said: “Travel for leisure or tourism will not be permitted in the current period.”

What are categories for which the UAE allows traveling?

Al-Dhaeri said: “Essential travel is permitted… but will be assed on a case-by-case basis according to risk levels and health situation in other countries.”

The categories and situations the UAE permits travel for are:

Studying abroad, receiving medical treatment, diplomatic missions, official government business, travel for private sector business (business travel will be limited to those working in commercial and economic sectors) and UAE residents who want to return to their home countries and come back to the UAE.

What is the procedure or protocol if I intend to travel abroad from the UAE?

According to the NCEMA, the procedures are:

Register your information with Twajudi. (You can access the online service through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website here, or through MOFA's app which is available for iOS here, or for Android here).

Ensure you meet all the requirements of the country of destination, including: a negative coronavirus test result (if required) and having health insurance (which can cover medical services in that country).

You must fill out a form about the status of your health.

Complete a medical examination before departure.

Submit a request to travel through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website (http://smartservices.ica.gov.ae).

What do I have to do when I arrive back in the UAE?

You will have to take a PCR test at the airport.

You must download and activate Al Hosn app.

You should quarantine at home for 14 days, but for those returning from “low risk” countries or for people working in "vital sectors," they can isolate at home for seven days only.

Who is not allowed to travel at all?

Anyone over the age of 70 years old and people suffering from chronic diseases.

What about if I plan to travel from Dubai?

Dubai said it will allow its residents and citizens to begin traveling to international destinations starting from June 23, and that there will be no restrictions on overseas destinations, provided that the country of destination “agrees to receive them.”

“Citizens and residents have freedom to travel to several countries on any of the airlines that have approved flights to and from Dubai airports,” the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said in a statement.

What do I have to do before traveling from Dubai?

According to the DMO, Dubai’s citizens and residents must do the following before traveling internationally:

“Adhere to the measures specified by the destination country upon arrival, complete the Health Declaration Form before departing to ensure travelers are clear of any symptoms, and register details on the COVID-19 DXB app.”

Can tourists come to Dubai?

Yes. Dubai said it will welcome back tourists from overseas through its airports starting from July 7.

