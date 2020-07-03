CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 813 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

An aerial view shows Kuwait City. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 03 July 2020
Kuwait reported a slight rise in infections with 813 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 48,672, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Out of the new cases, 428 were detected in Kuwaiti nationals, while 385 cases were found in non-Kuwaiti expatriates.

One person died of the virus on Friday, which brings the virus-related death to 360.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in Kuwait rose to 39,276 after 886 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Kuwait has been ramping up its efforts to test more people and has so far tested 399,498 people.

Kuwait on Tuesday allowed malls to reopen as the country begins to slowly ease its restrictions. Dozens of individuals flocked to the malls and shopping centers.

