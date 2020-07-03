Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 813 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Kuwait reported a slight rise in infections with 813 new coronavirus cases detected in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 48,672, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 813 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 886 حالة شفاء، و 1 حالة وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 48,672 حالة pic.twitter.com/H0GFDXgjSA— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 3, 2020
SHOW MORE
#Kuwait shoppers wearing face masks line up outside of luxury retail stores — including Rolex and Cartier — following four months of lockdowns as #coronavirus restrictions are eased.https://t.co/xl51lQTNQQ pic.twitter.com/YloczE2aHI— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 03 July 2020 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10