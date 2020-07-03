Coronavirus in UAE: Abu Dhabi beaches, parks reopen with strict restrictions 

Some parks and public beaches in the United Arab Emirates capital city Abu Dhabi will reopen on Friday at a 40 percent capacity following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates News Agency reported.

The move comes as part of Abu Dhabi’s first phase of reopening and includes the Umm Al Emarat Park, Khalifa Park-Abu Dhabi, Salimi Park in Al Ain, Madinat Zayed Public Park in al-Dhafrah, the Corniche Public Beach, al-Hudayriat Beach and al-Mirfa Beach in al-Dhafrah.

Strict precautionary measures must be enforced at all the facilities. The restrictions are as follows:

-Visitors must make a booking prior to their visit via the smart services platform Smart Hub.

-Visitors must present their COVID-19 test results via the Alhosn app before they enter the park or beach.

-Visitors must have their temperature checked upon their arrival. Anyone with a temperature over 37.5 degrees Celsius will be denied access.

-Visitors must wear a face mask at all times.

-Visitors must keep a two-meter distance between each other.

-Visitors cannot mingle in groups of more than four people.

-The capacity of all car parks will be limited to 50 percent.

-Thermal cameras will be placed at all entrances.

-Sunbath seats and beach beds will be spaced out to ensure that visitors maintain social distancing measures.

-Food and beverage outlets in the parks and public beaches will operate at 30 percent seating capacity, with a maximum of four people allowed per table.

-A minimum of 2.5 meters distance must be kept between tables.

-The outlets can only serve food and drinks using disposable cutlery.

-Hand sanitizers must be available throughout the facilities.

-All staff have to wear a face mask and gloves at all times.

-All staff must have their temperatures checked regularly.

Abu Dhabi updated its procedures for entry this week and said that movement in and out of the emirate would be allowed given that individuals present a negative coronavirus test result.

Last Update: Friday, 03 July 2020 KSA 07:58 - GMT 04:58