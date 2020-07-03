UAE announces 400 new coronavirus cases, one death

The United Arab Emirates has detected 400 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the country to 49,469 so far after conducting 56,000 additional tests.

Health officials also announced one more patient died due to the virus on Thursday, raising the country’s death toll to 317.

Also on Thursday, a further 504 people who were infected with the coronavirus have fully recovered after receiving all necessary medical attention, raising the total number of recoveries to 38,664.

“Members of the public are urged to adhere to all health guidelines and follow all instructions from relevant authorities, particularly those concerning social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all,” the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The new cases announced on Thursday mirror the previous day’s count of 402 new cases, 594 recoveries, and one death.

The average number of daily new cases detected in the country decreased from 712 cases per day in May to 470 cases per day in June, and the average number of daily recoveries increased from 500 cases in May to 654 in June.

(With inputs from Al Arabiya English’s Tuqa Khalid)

Last Update: Friday, 03 July 2020 KSA 01:09 - GMT 22:09