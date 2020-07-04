Boris Johnson’s father defends trip to Greece despite UK coronavirus advisory

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday defended his decision to fly to Greece even though at that time the government advice was for UK nationals to avoid all but essential international travel.

Greek government officials confirmed on Thursday that Stanley Johnson had arrived, likely via Bulgaria, in the northern region of Pelion, where he has a holiday home.

Johnson told reporters he was on a business trip.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“I don’t know what the reaction of the British public (has been), I came here to have a quiet time to organize the house,” he said in comments to local reporters carried by Sky News, referring to measures to make the property COVID-19 secure for lettings.

“I’ve just got one week to get everything organized. I’ve got a whole lot of instructions about how to make the place COVID-proof,” he said, noting he planned to return to the UK on July 10.

On Friday, Britain’s foreign ministry set out exemptions from a global advisory against “all but essential” international travel, to take effect from Saturday. That list includes Greece.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Johnson said photos he posted on his Instagram account on the outward leg of his trip were not put up “in a spirit of defiance or anything like that.”

Boris Johnson was asked about his father’s trip on Friday.

“I think you really ought to raise that with him,” he told LBC radio.

Details that emerged in May of a long road trip at the height of the UK coronavirus lockdown by Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s senior adviser, provoked outrage across the country.

Meanwhile, the UK’s death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has risen by 67 to 44,198 in the last day, the government said on Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 04 July 2020 KSA 21:26 - GMT 18:26