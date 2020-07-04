CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 631 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

A Kuwaiti health ministry worker conducts a random test for the coronavirus in Kuwait City. (AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 04 July 2020
Kuwait detected 631 new coronavirus cases and five COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 49,303 and the virus-related death toll to 365, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

Out of the newly reported cases, 386 were of Kuwaiti citizens while 245 were of non-Kuwaiti expatriates.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 39,943 after 667 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Kuwait has been ramping up its efforts to test more people and has so far tested 399,498 people.

Kuwait on Tuesday allowed malls to reopen as the country begins to slowly ease its restrictions. Dozens of individuals flocked to the malls and shopping centers.

The country’s national airways announced that it would be resuming commercial flights starting from August 1.

Last Update: Saturday, 04 July 2020 KSA 14:29 - GMT 11:29

