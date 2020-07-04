Coronavirus: Kuwait detects 631 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Kuwait detected 631 new coronavirus cases and five COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 49,303 and the virus-related death toll to 365, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 631 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 667 حالة شفاء، و 5 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 49,303 حالة pic.twitter.com/zpV4vakD7z— وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) July 4, 2020
