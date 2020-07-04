Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 4,128 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises

Saudi Arabia recorded 4,128 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 205,929, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The capital Riyadh reported the highest number of cases, with 360 new confirmed infections. Meanwhile, Dammam recorded 315 new cases, Hufof recorded 217, and al-Qatif recorded 214.

The other cases were detected in cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (4128) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (56) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (2642) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (143,256) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/FMEdr0Xh3R — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) July 4, 2020

Fifty-six people died of the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia, which brings the virus-related death toll to 1,858.

The number of recoveries in the country climbed to 143,256 after 2,642 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Read more:

Coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia ranks at high risk: Expert metrics

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says labs able to conduct 53,000 COVID-19 tests daily

The health ministry spokesman on Thursday urged the public to adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

If individuals must hold a gathering, whether it is for business purposes (conferences) or personal reasons (social gatherings, weddings, funerals), then all individuals must follow preventative measures at all times, Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend one gathering, he added.

Last Update: Saturday, 04 July 2020 KSA 15:48 - GMT 12:48