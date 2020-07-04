Coronavirus: UAE announces 672 new cases, one death

The United Arab Emirates has detected 672 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the country to 50,141 so far after conducting 54,000 additional tests.
Health officials also announced one more patient died due to the virus on Friday, raising the country’s death toll to 318.
Also on Friday, a further 489 people who were infected with the coronavirus have fully recovered after receiving all necessary medical attention, raising the total number of recoveries to 39,153.
“Members of the public are urged to adhere to all health guidelines and follow all instructions from relevant authorities, particularly those concerning social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all,” the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The new cases announced on Friday rose by nearly 300 cases more than the previous day’s count of 402 infections.
The average number of daily new cases detected in the country decreased from 712 cases per day in May to 470 cases per day in June, and the average number of daily recoveries increased from 500 cases in May to 654 in June.
Citizens and residents of the UAE were told on Friday they will be now allowed to travel abroad according to health requirements and to currently available international destinations, according to a statement posted by Emirates News Agency on Twitter.
