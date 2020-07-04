Coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia ranks at high risk: Expert metrics 

A new COVID-19 risk level map ranks the outbreak in Saudi Arabia at a substantially high risk and provides guidelines for government response, which the Kingdom has been largely in line with.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The map, which was developed by teams at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics, determines the severity of an outbreak in a given country based on the number of new daily reported cases.

The coronavirus outbreak in Saudi Arabia ranks at the orange risk level – the third highest risk category – which means it is quickly spreading, data developed by a network of health research experts showed.

The new metrics suggests different responses based on the level that would help effectively contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

Also read: New coronavirus mutation may make COVID-19 spread faster, says Fauci

Saudi Arabia has been reporting an average of 11.1 cases for every 100,000 people, according to the data, with experts recommending increased testing, tracing programs, and lockdown measures to contain the outbreak for this risk level.

The Kingdom recently lifted the nationwide curfew but has continued to enforce strict measures and conduct thousands of COVID-19 tests daily.

The contact tracing app Tawakkalna was also developed to help prevent the coronavirus from spreading further.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia says labs able to conduct 53,000 COVID-19 tests daily

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to produce 10 million face masks daily to fight COVID-19

The different risk levels and the recommended responses for each are as follow:

Countries that report less than one case per every 100,000 people are on the green risk level and are on track for containment, according to the experts. Countries with this level of risk include Canada, China, Algeria, Spain, and Italy.

To ensure that the number of infections does not rise, countries at the green level must monitor cases with viral testing and contact tracing programs, they said.

The COVID-19 green risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)

Governments reporting an average of one to nine cases per every 100,000 people a day fall on the yellow risk level. The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and Russia all fall within this category.

At the yellow level, community spread – when people have been infected with the virus in an area as it spreads from person to person – is the most common cause for rising infections.

The experts recommend rigorous testing and test programs to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 yellow risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)

If a country reports an average of 10-24 cases a day per every 100,000 people, that country receives an orange risk level. At this stage, the virus is spreading quickly and stay-at-home orders and ramping up testing and tracing programs are advised.

Alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United States, Brazil, and South Africa fall in this category.

The COVID-19 orange risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)

Countries that report more than 25 cases for every 100,000 people a day are at the red risk level, the most severe stage of the outbreak. There are three countries in this category, which are Qatar Bahrain, and French Guiana.

A complete lockdown is necessary at this stage to prevent the virus from spreading further, according to the experts.

The COVID-19 red risk level map developed by Harvard’s Global Health Institute and Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics. (Screengrab)

A unified approach for suppressing the coronavirus, with common metrics so countries can anticipate and get ahead of the virus, is necessary, the Vice President for Global Biological Policy and Programs at the Nuclear Threat Initiative Beth Cameron told Global Pandemics.

Globally, there have been 11,074,878 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 525,121 virus-related deaths, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

Last Update: Saturday, 04 July 2020 KSA 10:19 - GMT 07:19