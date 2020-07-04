Qatar records 530 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Qatar on Saturday recorded 530 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and two new deaths, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 123, the health ministry said.
There are 8,673 active coronavirus cases in the country, and there have been 99,183 confirmed cases in Qatar so far. Total recoveries currently stand at 90,387.
Yesterday, the country recorded 400 new cases, with daily case counts between 800-900 reported earlier this week.
