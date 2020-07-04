US coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000, third consecutive day of record numbers

The United States reported more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and several states set new records, according to a Reuters tally.
A surge in coronavirus cases has put President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and jeopardized reopening the economy, with some states closing high-risk businesses.
Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee all set single-day records for new cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.
The daily US tally stood at 53,483 late Friday, below the previous day’s record of 55,405.
As coronavirus infections surge across Florida and hospital authorities nervously count their available intensive care beds, the state’s most populous county is closing down again, imposing a curfew and closing beaches over the Fourth of July weekend to contain the spread.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew begins Friday night and will be in place indefinitely. A new county order also closes casinos, strip clubs, movie theaters, the zoo, and other entertainment venues a month after they were allowed to reopen.
Saturday, 04 July 2020